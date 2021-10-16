Funeral arrangements announced for Chief Earl Old Person

The Blackfeet Nation has posted official funeral arrangements for Honorable Chief Earl Old Person on its Facebook page.
Old Person, 92, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Old Person will be “arriving home to the Blackfeet Nation,” tribal officials said. He will be brought to the Blackfeet Tribal Conference Room Chambers, where a walk-through viewing will be held.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday he will be escorted to the Browning High School Gymnasium, where he will lay in state until Friday.
There will be a special church service at 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday.
Old Person was the longest-serving elected tribal official in the United States. He was elected to the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council in 1954 and served for over 60 years while serving as chair for more than 50 years. He met many dignitaries, including every U.S. president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama, the British royal family, the Shah of Iran, and other world leaders.