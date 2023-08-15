At nearly three-quarters of a century, the Lewis and Clark County Veterans’ Memorial is showing its age and needs a makeover.

Today is the 74th anniversary of the veteran’s memorial, and due to the natural damage of prolonged community use, the monument is undergoing repairs to restore its commitment to the recognition of the county’s military sacrifices.

“It has been determined that the original surface applied to the horizontal elements of the memorial needs to be repaired and or replaced,” according to retired Col. Ray Read, a member of the Lewis and Clark County Memorial Foundation.

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gene Prendergast, president of the Veterans' Memorial Foundation, said “Those named here gave their all. They were killed in combat and we can just never forget them.

“That’s why myself and fellow members of the board are so proud of this memorial,” Prendergast said. “It is a sacred place.”

Garage Floor Coating of Stevensville will do the repairs, at an estimated cost of $35,000. Preparation for the project has begun and an installation date is being discussed.

A GoFundMe account has been set up, and anyone who wishes to donate to help pay for refurbishing the memorial should go to: https://bit.ly/3quiYoK.

The idea for the memorial’s effort began with the establishment of Memorial Park in 1944, while considering the sacrifices of over 75,000 Montana residents serving in the military or in support of the military. These men and women served in such venues as the state’s own military unit, the 163rd Regiment of the 41st Infantry Division; the 1st Special Service Force; the Camp Rimini War Dogs Teams; and many others on the home front or overseas.

There are now 105 names of Lewis and Clark County military personnel listed at the Veteran’s Memorial who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country: 75 from World War II, 12 from the Korean Conflict, 13 from the Vietnam War, and five during the Global War on Terror (GWOT).

The Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation holds a Memorial Day ceremony every May 30, and a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 each year. In addition, the memorial hosts the annual National Prisoner of War and/or Missing In Action (POW-MIA Day) on the third Friday of every September, now in its 44th year. Also, the memorial is the starting point of the annual POW-MIA Highway 287 recognition run, in August of each year.

The memorial was dedicated 74 years ago on Aug. 15, 1949. An inscription at the entrance to the monument reads, in part, “… a major element of Memorial Park was funded, designed, and emplaced through the efforts of the citizens of Lewis and Clark County and the City of Helena to Recognize the sacrifices of county military members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in time of conflict...”

This will be the third refurbishing of the memorial, the first two taking place in 1992 and 2006.

During the last refurbishing 17 years ago, “A large donation of $20,000 was received from the Montana National Guard Thrift Shop,” according to Read, “a veteran-run nonprofit dedicated to supporting nontraditional requests from veterans’ groups and organizations.”

Some of the other donors in 2006 included Northwestern Energy, Robert F. Morgan, Allegra Printing, American Legion Post 2 and Auxiliary Unit No. 2, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, First Interstate Bank, Ghost Art Gallery, Hometown Helena, MT Air and Army National Guards, Montana Granite, R & R Pressure Washing, Montana Military Museum, R-Tech Inc., Schlenker and McKittrick, Steve and Sheri Divine Concrete, Summit Engineering, Vans’ Thriftway, VFW Post 10010 and Post Auxiliary 100010, Eastside Welding and the 4225 US Army Reserve Hospital.

The Lewis and Clark County Memorial Foundation, which meets monthly, was formed by the committee as a nonprofit public corporation recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as an 501(c) (3) entity and further recognized by the Montana secretary of state’s office as a nonprofit corporation.

Current members of the foundation’s board, in addition to Prendergast and Read, are LeRoy Henderson, Loren Davis, Eddy White, Laura (McKinnon) Sullivan, Jim Cottrill, John Christianson, Bill Woon and Ken Rosenbaum.