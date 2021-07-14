Fundraising bike trip makes an unexpected pit stop in Helena

A Colorado man passing through town this week raising money for water wells in the Sudan found himself having to stay a little longer in Helena than expected.

Larry Chatterley, 68, of Denver, was pedaling the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route as part of a 2,500-mile fundraising trip from Canada to Mexico when the bike he was using developed problems.

Chatterley, who began his ride July 1, tries to do 48 miles a day and has a goal to raise $100,000 for the GEMS Development Foundation to benefit the village well project for South Sudan. GEMS is a nonprofit EMS corporation. He hopes to raise enough money to install 12 wells in Majok Goi, South Sudan.

He said he tries to ride for charities, said he learned of the group from his niece and then asked others about it. He has also done the Route 66 ride from Chicago to Santa Monica.

“I learned that over 5,000 children per day die from diseases caused by contaminated water, according to UNICEF, and that many young girls in South Sudan drop out of school because they spend all day going to get water. I wanted to do what I can to help. Einstein said, ‘Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile,’ and I try to live my life that way,” Chatterley said in a news release from GEMS.