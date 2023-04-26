Two fundraising events displaying legislative bipartisanship are planned in the next few days to help a quadriplegic state worker purchase a vehicle that will give him some freedom and independence.

And the public may attend.

Several state lawmakers will kickoff a fundraiser 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Montana Club, 24 W. 6th Ave., and officials from both sides of the aisle will be tending bar. There will also be live music.

All proceeds will benefit Jack Racicot, who wants to buy a vehicle adapted for the disabled that would give him more independence.

Racicot serves as a clerk for the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee. During the 2019 legislative session, he was snowboarding at Great Divide where he suffered a debilitating accident that crushed his C5 vertebrae and left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Racicot, 25, the nephew of former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot, returned to the Senate as an aide in the 68th Legislative Session in 2023.

Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, who is organizing the events, said they have a fundraising goal of $75,000. Checks can be made to the Montana Chamber Foundation. The Montana Club fundraiser has nearly a dozen sponsors.

There will be refreshments. The event has a suggested donation of $100, but people can give more or less, Cuffe said.

Celebrity bartenders will not only offer mixed drinks, but a mix of politics as well. They include Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, House Speaker Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, and House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena.

“This is the kind of thing that pulls (people) together,” Cuffe said.

Then on May 1, there will be a fundraiser at Lewis and Clark Taproom hosted by Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby.

The event, 6-9:30 p.m. at 1535 Dodge Ave., is also organized by Cuffe, The Montana Tavern Association and others. The Montana Chamber Foundation is also handling the donations.

Live music will be provided by Vinyl City, featuring Attorney General Austin Knudsen.