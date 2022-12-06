Fundraiser to help Helena girl fight brain tumor

A Dec. 10 fundraiser has been set up to help a Helena girl with a brain tumor who says a song about defiance and grit is one of her favorites.

The Alayna Medical Raffle will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at West Valley Fire Rescue Station 1, 1165 Forestvale Road, Helena. It will feature food vendors, a silent auction and raffle.

The proceeds will help 7-year-old Alayna Hutchings and her family as she seeks treatment for a brain tumor at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Alayna started getting sick with constant headaches about October 2021. Doctors thought it was a bug, family members said.

On March 12 of this year her right eye crossed in toward her nose and she said she had a really bad headache. A medic suggested she see a doctor, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her.

An eye doctor saw fluid on her brain and optical nerve and said she needed to go to urgent care right away. She was then sent to the emergency room, which did a CT scan to see the fluid on the brain and took her by ambulance to the nearest children’s hospital about four hours away, family members said.

They did an MRI and found a tectal glioma on her brain stem, which was causing blockage of her first, second and third ventricle. The family was told the tumor could not be operated on or even biopsied because it was on her brain stem in a place that it was just too dangerous to touch.

On March 16, they did brain surgery to release the pressure off her brain from the fluid. She was released from the hospital March 18, with plans for more MRIs and further follow-up on her glioma, family members said.

Sixth months later, a neurologist told the family the tumor had grown a “significant amount.“

Doctors had given Alayna little hope of recovery, her father, Danny said, saying the tumor was embedded on her brain stem and inoperable.

“We weren’t going to take that for an answer,” he said Tuesday, adding that some doctors encouraged them to let Alayna live her life to the fullest until that was no longer possible.

“What parent would give up without trying?” Danny, a stay-at-home dad, asked.

“We ended up calling everybody,” he said.

However, Phoenix Children’s Hospital said they can treat the tumor with chemotherapy and radiation, giving the family more hope and Alayna a 75% chance of survival, Danny said.

Danny and wife, Makaya, a police dispatcher, also have two sons, Wyatt, 12, and, Kayden, 10.

Danny, who was a diesel mechanic before he suffered a severe work-related accident, says he tells people he’d rather have three jobs than to be a stay-at-home dad with three kids.

“It’s pretty damn tough,” he said.

Phoenix Children's Hospital was encouraging as doctors there said they have seen conditions such as Alayna’s many times before, Danny said.

Regardless, Alayna has had some damage to her optic nerve and is sensitive to light, Danny said.

But he said Alayna shows no fear.

“She couldn’t care at all,” he said. “She never once cried or showed any fear of this.”

Danny said family members get mad at her because she sings a song about her brain tumor.

“I got a brain tumor in my head and I just don’t care…” Danny says she sings.

Danny said "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten, which includes the words: "Cause I've still got a lot of fight left in me," is among Alayna's favorites.

"As long as my daughter fights, I'm gonna fight," Danny said. "But when she says 'Enough,' then it's enough."

He said the fundraiser was suggested by a neighbor, Chase Berg, who is a member of West Valley Fire Rescue.

Danny said the event will include a raffle and silent auction that include firearms, sales of guided hunting tours, sales of liquor, camping, hunting and fishing gear, lifetime oil changes for vehicles, taxidermy and firewood. Among the vendors, food will be available from Firehouse BB-Q.

Danny said there are gifts from all over the United States and one of the guided tours is worth $10,000.

The community outpouring has been overwhelming as the family was recently given a trip to Hawaii as a gift from Lithia Chevrolet, Buick, GMC of Helena, Danny said.

He said he tries to keep a positive attitude.

“I tell people that me, as a father, I will try my best... My No. 1 thing for my daughter is I don’t want to see her in pain. But if she dies it would kill me. But Alayna is not only my child, she is also God’s child. But if she does die it would crush and hurt me, but God has plans for her too.”

“I am trying to make her as comfortable as I can, to do everything I can for her, but not give up,” he said. “If she still goes, at least I did my best."

Alayna's GoFundMe page is at https://bit.ly/3UD22Fu.

So far, $12,000 has been raised toward the $75,000 goal.