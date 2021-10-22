Fundraiser to help erase school lunch debt at Kessler Elementary

When Brandi Gorecki learned her children’s school was seeking nearly $1,000 in back-due fees for student lunches, she stepped up to the plate.

And she, along with several dozen donors, have hopefully helped to take a bite out of hunger at Kessler Elementary School.

Gorecki, 32, set up a GoFundMe page Thursday and within about two hours raised more than $1,300. She said she will pay off the $1,000 tab, and hopes to put the extra money toward school supplies and to pay for a fifth grade field trip.

“I thought it was do-able and we could crowdsource that,” she said, later adding “I thought an easy way to make a difference without asking people to vote.”

Two of her three kids attend Kessler Elementary. She and husband Matt have a baby on the way.

The site is listed under Matt’s name. As of Friday afternoon, 44 people had donated $1,353.

Kessler school and district officials did not return calls seeking comment.

Brandi Gorecki said she would leave the page up until Monday.