The third annual Septemberfest Soapbox Derby hit the streets of the Queen City’s downtown Saturday, with lots of folks lining up along Sixth Avenue to watch the cleverly crafted cars fly by.

The event was sponsored by Point S Tire & Auto and Downtown Helena Inc.

The day began with a Kids Fallsfest in Pioneer Park that included bounce houses, a pumpkin patch and food. There was also a classic car show. The derby fun was to include an after party at Mt. Ascension Brewing Co. and Ten Mile Creek Brewery.

The two-day celebration, which ended Saturday, included a soapbox derby car show in the pedestrian mall in front of Ten Mile Creek Brewery.

There was also a toy soapbox car racetrack set up for kids to test out their racing skills. Youngsters were asked to bring a decorated toy car to race down a track sponsored by Mosaic Architecture.