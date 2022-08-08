Full containment of Matt Staff Road fire east of Helena expected Tuesday

The Matt Staff Road fire 12 miles east of Helena remains at 1,587 acres and 84% contained, officials said Monday, adding they planned to have full containment by the end of the day Tuesday.

Crews are working with heavy equipment on interior hot spots to keep the fire within the fire line perimeter. People may see aircraft and light smoke over the fire Monday, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) said.

“We’ve turned the corner on the fire, and if we make it through today without incident, we will start ramping down operations on the fire and return it back to the DNRC Helena Unit this week,” Incident Cmdr. David Hamilton of the DNRC County Assist Team said in an email.

The fire, believed to be caused by humans, started Thursday afternoon very close to Spokane Creek Road, just off U.S. Highway 12 near state Highway 284, and quickly spread. It originally burned grassland, then crested the ridge between East Helena and Canyon Ferry Reservoir and began to burn brush.

Officials said Monday there was a minor injury. A firefighter reported chest pains. They are now recuperating at home. There were 190 personnel listed as working the fire.

All evacuations that resulted from the blaze on Thursday were lifted at 8 p.m. Friday. The fire hasn’t destroyed any primary structures. It destroyed two old farm structures, but Hamilton said it’s unclear whether they were truly buildings or more akin to piles of wood.

Some scooper planes brought water from Canyon Ferry Reservoir, aiding the efforts to fight the blaze. The fire was approaching the lake, and Hamilton said having the lake close by, along with the ground conditions, made this an ideal method for fighting the fire.

Frampton said these factors combined with rainy and humid weather on Saturday night, which helped to contain the fire.

Still, a drone in the area caused some issues as the air crew was doing its job on Friday morning. The team had to temporarily suspend its activities dropping retardant when the drone came through the area.

For status updates on the Matt Staff Road fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8309/.

For more information about how to stay safe during fire season and steps you can take to recreate responsibly, visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.