Frontier Town property near Helena is under contract, current owner says

Frontier Town, the Old West-themed tourist attraction that operated from 1948 to 2002 just below the summit of MacDonald Pass west of Helena, is under contract to be sold, its current owner said Tuesday.

Jeff Battershell, the current owner of the property that has since become a private residence, said it has been under contract for a month and a half and he is optimistic the sale will go through.

The asking price was $1.7 million. Battershell would not divulge the sale price or the name of the potential new owners, saying they wanted privacy.

“They’re nice people,” he said. “Everybody wants to know and nobody needs to know (the sale price) but me and the people who bought it.”

He did confirm it was not Taegan Walker, the granddaughter of Frontier Town’s founder John Quigley. Walker has expressed interest in buying the property just off Highway 12, which includes 15 springs on 41 acres on the eastern slope of the Continental Divide.

“I’m incredibly sad about it all,” Walker said Tuesday in an email. “I know it was a ‘business decision’ and I guess we shall see at what price tag.

“All I can hope and pray for is that the new owners will accept my offer of friendship and support and hopefully be understanding of my eternal love of my family legacy,” she said.

The residence, which was being sold “as is,” includes a large wood-burning fireplace, and a kitchen/dining room area are built with log and rock walls.

It includes 42 rooms with lots of stone and woodwork. There are several outbuildings including a church and a detached large garage. There are several antiques included in the sale, a Facebook posting said.

According to the website frontiertownmontana.com, Frontier Town was built by John R. Quigley. With the help of his wife Sue and his children Jack, Peter and Kitty Ann, John operated and upgraded Frontier Town for more than 30 years.

Frontier Town was featured in national publications such as "Life" and "Readers Digest" and attracted famous personalities such as George Montgomery, Dinah Shore, A.B. Guthrie Jr. and the Rev. Billy Graham, the Independent Record previously reported.

Jeff Battershell, who said he has lived on the property for 21 years, said earlier the property was literally falling down when he arrived.

He said Tuesday it was time to let somebody else own it.