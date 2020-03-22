From the publisher: Help our local businesses

Usually, come Thanksgiving, the Independent Record will send a message to readers: This season, shop local. It helps everyone in our community. Of course, those Amazon Prime boxes still show up on porches, but we hope every year, for the sake of our local businesses and all the families who depend on them, that the message makes some impact.

This year, for obvious reasons, we’re not waiting for Christmas to exhort our readers to shop in our community for what they need.

Now, it’s not just important — it could be the difference between a coronavirus-stressed business making it, or not making it.

Of course, we urge everyone to stay safe. We understand that in this situation, some purchases may need to be deferred.

But lots don’t, and in fact the fix we find ourselves in means that we need some items and services now more urgently than ever.

For the restaurants whose workers are preparing food for takeout every day, your business will not only support local employees now. It may also mean that when life returns to a semblance of normal, your favorite restaurant will still be there to serve you.