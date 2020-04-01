From the editor: A few words about the safety of our product

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread through Montana, some of our faithful readers have questioned whether it is still safe to touch the printed newspaper.

Although we are taking extra precautions to help protect our employees and our readers from COVID-19, it’s important to note that the World Health Organization recently issued a statement that says “commercial goods” such as newspapers are unlikely to spread the disease.

“The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low,” the statement says.

Even so, we have stepped up our efforts to clean and disinfect our production areas to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Our staff is paying special attention to surfaces that are frequently touched, such as the press, inserting machines, forklifts and other equipment.

As a reminder, all print subscribers also receive complimentary access to our website and the e-edition, which is an exact replica of the printed newspaper. You can activate your digital membership at helenair.com/activate.