From Mount St. Helens to COVID-19, health department PIO started and ended career in a mask

“I do want to say that I’ve really enjoyed working in the government sphere,” she said. “A lot of people are very anti-government to be honest, but I have seen firsthand and I know from my own personal perspective people work in government because they want to serve.”

Shirley was originally scheduled to retire April 30, but she postponed her exit indefinitely to help lead the community through the pandemic.

“We were in the midst of the pandemic and there was a lot of communication that needed to happen,” she said. “People were desperate for information about how to behave and how to protect themselves during the pandemic.”

Shirley also said she is trained in crisis communications and wanted to put that knowledge to use in a setting outside of wildfires and floods.

“This is a role that I had trained for and exercised for considerably, so I wanted the opportunity to put it into practice and use what I learned and try to help the community by providing the information they need.”

As of Friday, it had been more than seven weeks since a new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lewis and Clark County. The first phase of Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan to reopen the state took effect April 26, and the second phase will begin Monday.