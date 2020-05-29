From Mount St. Helens to COVID-19, health department PIO started and ended career in a mask

Lewis and Clark Public Health spokeswoman Gayle Shirley started and ended her career wearing a mask.
As a cub reporter for the Missoulian in 1980, Shirley said one of her first assignments was to cover the eruption of Mount St. Helens and the devastation it caused in Missoula.
“I remember being one of only a few out on the streets, as I covered the event wearing my face mask,” she said. “Everyone else was hunkered down at home to avoid breathing the heavy ash.”
Fast forward to 2020, and she was again wearing a mask as she wrapped up her career Friday as the public information officer for the county health department amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We who live and breathe the news are so fortunate to get to experience important events up close and personal,” she said.
After working as a reporter for the Missoulian and the Independent Record, Shirley got a job with Falcon Publishing and wrote 13 books for children and adults. In 2001, she landed her first job as a public information officer working for longtime family friend and newly elected secretary of state Bob Brown.
“That was what got me started on a 20-year career as a public information officer,” she said.
Shirley worked in communications for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the state legislative branch before taking her most recent job with the county health department more than nine years ago.
“I do want to say that I’ve really enjoyed working in the government sphere,” she said. “A lot of people are very anti-government to be honest, but I have seen firsthand and I know from my own personal perspective people work in government because they want to serve.”
Shirley was originally scheduled to retire April 30, but she postponed her exit indefinitely to help lead the community through the pandemic.
“We were in the midst of the pandemic and there was a lot of communication that needed to happen,” she said. “People were desperate for information about how to behave and how to protect themselves during the pandemic.”
Shirley also said she is trained in crisis communications and wanted to put that knowledge to use in a setting outside of wildfires and floods.
“This is a role that I had trained for and exercised for considerably, so I wanted the opportunity to put it into practice and use what I learned and try to help the community by providing the information they need.”
As of Friday, it had been more than seven weeks since a new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lewis and Clark County. The first phase of Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan to reopen the state took effect April 26, and the second phase will begin Monday.
“As we move into Phase 2, things are changing and a lot of the tools that were needed to communicate with the public have been established,” Shirley said, citing the health department’s public outreach campaigns on social media and COVID-19 webpage at www.lccountymt.gov/health/covid-19. “We’ve done a lot of messaging that is still effective and useful, so now felt like a time when there’s a little bit of a lull. And the health department will be hiring a new person to fill my position, so we felt like this was the best time.”
Shirley also mentioned that she could return to work on a part-time or contract basis if there is a second wave of COVID-19 this fall. However, she said Medicare rules would prevent her from returning within 90 days, which is another reason she decided to take her retirement now.
Although Shirley said she has not yet had a chance to sit down and figure out exactly how she wants to spend her golden years, the agenda will include gardening, traveling, art classes and spending time with her aging parents.
“Mostly my plan is to do whatever I want whenever I want,” she said.
