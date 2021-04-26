Friends and family honor the legendary life of Helena's David Armstrong

Perhaps no one would have enjoyed the chill lingering in the air Monday afternoon more than David Armstrong, Jr. of Helena.
"He would've had a smile on his face," the Very Reverend Scott Anderson told the crowd of about 50 friends, family members and admirers of Armstrong during his memorial ceremony held on the shore of Spring Meadow Lake.
Armstrong, a former U.S. Army sled dog trainer who co-founded the annual Race to the Sky in Lincoln, died April 6 at the age of 100.
He led a life that touched many, according to his sons.
"It's great," Mark Armstrong, the youngest of three sons, said of the number of people in attendance at the ceremony. "It's an affirmation of his life. A lot of people loved him."
Retired Maj. Gen. Gene Prendergast, a longtime friend of Armstrong, spoke during the ceremony. Prendergast recognized the distinguished military career of Armstrong, whom he called "a soldier, a warrior, a patriot."
Anderson, the Very Reverend Stephen Brehe and the Reverend John Moran led the group in prayers and hymns. Three generations of Armstrongs were on hand.
"He lived a beautiful life," Armstrong's oldest son, David Armstrong III, said in an interview. "I don't know how he could have lived it better."
Armstrong III said he and others have installed a stone bench memorializing the man at Fort Harrison's Montana Military Museum.
He said he is also planning to build a commemorative picnic kiosk at Camp Rimini, where his father led the Army's training of 850 sled dogs and 100 pack dogs, as well as the GIs as mushers and handlers in the 1940s.
Armstrong was honored in March by Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who had read a tribute to him into the congressional record in December, recognizing his military service and for reaching the 100-year milestone.
Daines called Armstrong “a distinguished World War II veteran who played a pivotal role in the U.S. Army’s plan to liberate Norway from Nazi occupation; as well as numerous search and rescue missions across northern Europe.”
Armstrong III also said he hopes to set up a perpetual scholarship fund in his father's honor.
"A hundred year journey through this earthly life is an accomplishment in itself," Anderson said before listing off Armstrong's many other accomplishments, such as co-founding Race to the Sky and the Montana Military Museum. "All I feel like I can say up here is 'Well done, Dave.'"
Armstrong's burial took place following the memorial service. He was interred at the Veteran Affairs Cemetery at Fort Harrison.