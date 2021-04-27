 Skip to main content
Friday event to celebrate new spruce trees at Helena Civic Center
Civic Center

A nearly 100-year-old tree in front of the Helena Civic Center was toppled during high winds in Helena on Jan. 13. 

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

The city of Helena will plant two spruce trees on the Helena Civic Center lawn Friday as part of an Arbor Day ceremony that will also commemorate the Civic Center’s 100-year anniversary.

The event at 340 Neill Ave. is at 10 a.m. and will include music by the Helena Symphony and comments from Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and other guest speakers.

The trees replace 100-year-old spruce trees that were removed after one of them was toppled in a windstorm earlier this year. 

The public may attend and people are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a mask. 

Nebraska newspaper editor J. Sterling Morton became secretary of the Nebraska Territory and on Jan. 4, 1872, he proposed a tree-planting holiday to be called “Arbor Day” at a meeting of the State Board of Agriculture, according to Arborday.org.

Arbor Day is the last Friday in April. By 1920, more than 45 states and territories were celebrating Arbor Day. And the tree-planting tradition became prominent in schools nationwide in 1882.

Today Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states.

