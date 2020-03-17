Free meals available for Helena and East Helena children

Free meals will be available to children in Helena and East Helena on weekdays until March 27, which is when the closure of local schools is expected to end.
In Helena, there are eight locations where children from age 1 to 18 can receive a grab bag containing one lunch and one breakfast for the next morning. District officials say these grab-and-go options are available to all children regardless of their enrollment status, and no identification is needed.
These are the distribution sites and times in Helena:
- Rossiter Elementary - 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Four Georgians Elementary - 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.
- Broadwater Elementary - 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Warren Elementary - 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
- Bryant Elementary - 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Smith Elementary - 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Central Elementary - 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kessler Elementary - 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Sodexo will be set up in front of each of the schools, said Robert Worthy, general manager of Sodexo school services. He said families should look for a table with a blue tablecloth. Students will be allowed to pick what they want to eat and Sodexo will pack it into a bag for them.
"I think that the big thing is that we will be able to give kids lunch for a day and a breakfast for the next morning," Worthy said. "This allows them to stop by once a day, but they get two meals."
Children younger than age 5 must be accompanied by an adult.
To help gauge the amount of food needed and cut down on waste, the school district is asking adults who plan to use the service to complete a confidential, two-question survey available at helenapublicscchools.org and via the district's social media platforms. Additionally, an email will be sent to all families in the school district.
"Food should not be on the list of worries you are dealing with in this crisis," Worthy said. "We are here to help whenever and wherever we can."
Currently, the district doesn't have plans in place for food delivery. However, Worthy said cases involving those with severe needs will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
In East Helena, sack lunches will be provided to anyone under age 18 in front of Radley Elementary and Eastgate Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.