Free meals available for Helena and East Helena children

Volunteers needed for food pack delivery

The Salvation Army is seeking at least 40 volunteers to help deliver weekly food packs to 1,200 Helena-area children in need until local schools reopen.

Helena Food Share is preparing the food packs and delivering them to the Salvation Army gymnasium, and the volunteers are needed to help deliver them to children's homes each Friday.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Joe at 406-442-8244 or joe.wojton@usw.salvationarmy.org.