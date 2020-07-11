Free COVID-19 testing for veterans Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Veterans enrolled in the Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) are eligible for free COVID-19 testing in a third round of swabbing events across Montana.

The third round of COVID-19 testing occurs under Gov. Steve Bullock’s surveillance program, which began testing asymptomatic veterans on Thursday, June 25. Since that time, approximately 1,000 asymptomatic veterans have been tested for COVID-19.

From July 13th through July 15th, COVID-19 testing will be available for asymptomatic veterans in Billings, Helena, Kalispell, and Missoula. All swabs will be sent to state laboratories.

Testing in Helena will occur July 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fort Harrison, 3687 Veterans Dr.

Any veteran who tests positive will be contacted by DPHHS as soon as a positive result is confirmed. Veterans who test negative for COVID-19 will not be contacted by DPHHS. The positive results will be communicated as early as two weeks or up to thirty days.

Veterans will stay in their vehicle to be tested. All visitors to a VA facility are required to wear a face covering.