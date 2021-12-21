Free antigen testing clinic opening Wednesday in Helena

Lewis and Clark Public Health and its partners will open a COVID-19 Community Testing Clinic on Wednesday, providing free drive-thru antigen tests for the public.

The clinic will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, (excluding observed holidays) and is at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena, 98 W Custer Ave.

The clinic uses COVID-19 Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests. These tests are highly accurate and are used by health departments, schools and long-term care facilities nationwide, health officials said. BinaxNOW antigen tests are only to be used for symptomatic people in the first seven days of symptoms or a known close contact to a positive COVID-19 person.

COVID test results will usually be known on the same day. People who provided an email address will receive a link to their test results or will get a call from a health department representative by the end of the day or the next morning with results.

All results -- positive, negative, indeterminate/invalid or canceled -- are reported to the state within 24 hours. All information gathered and results of tests are considered protected information and will be securely handled, county officials said.

Appointments are encouraged, but any symptomatic person is urged to drop in at the clinic. Those with an appointment will have priority for testing. To schedule an appointment, visit the COVID-19 Hub at https://bit.ly/3qihav2 (under the Testing/Contact Tracing Tab) or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 833-829-9219.

“This clinic provides a key piece in the fight against COVID-19 in our community,” said Jana Morris, community testing clinic manager. “Testing remains a really powerful tool in the pandemic and this testing location will allow community members to get fast, free, and accurate test results.”

The clinic does not provide polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for travel or for those who need to get tested for work. People seeking a PCR test should contact their doctor or local health care provider.

Symptomatic people who need immediate medical care should call their medical provider and should not utilize the community testing clinic.

LCPH thanked community partners, PureView Health Center and Benefis Health System, for their support and help with staffing at this clinic.