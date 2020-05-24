Fox objects to judge's order saying ballots sent on day of primary will count

Mail in some parts of Montana can take up to five business days to make its way from a voter to the elections office, which Harris wrote can confuse people who are used to income tax filings or property taxes payments that are allowed to be postmarked on the due date. Voters may also assume mail will be delivered to a location in their town in a day or two, which isn't always the case because of centralized processing centers.

"The court finds that this misunderstanding and confusion disproportionately burdens first-time voters, persons with less education and persons who have historically relied on ballot collection services," Harris wrote. " … During the current 2020 election cycle, the combined effects of the BIPA (Ballot Interference Protection Act) and receipt deadline will cause thousands of Montanans to not vote or will result in their votes being not counted."