Bombshell
At Cinemark
(R)
Grade: B
Charlize, Nicole and Margot could have just stood atop Mount Ascension and shouted: “Me, too! No more!”
Instead, the three powerful actresses signed on for a film recounting the fall of Roger Allies at Fox News for harassing employees.
The story is complex and nuanced, but it all boils down to these women staring at the camera and encouraging victims to step forward and “shatter the silence” that too often surrounds abuse and harassment.
There’s no suspense: We know how this fact-based tale ends. Roger will be fired from Fox for harassment, but will be given a handsome golden parachute of $40 million to tide him over between jobs.
We are kept absorbed by the passionate performances of actresses who are using their talents to make both a personal and a political point. One senses they would have worked for free to carry this message to women in the workplace.
Movies heavy on message and wrapped in politics can go either way. Some are too heavy-handed and become preachy. Others find universal humanity in the midst of the message, and draw us in.
“Bombshell” lies somewhere between these extremes – a touch too political at times, deeply heartfelt at others.
Often, it feels like a movie made to celebrate the Women’s March on Washington, where we heard the words of Maya Angelou: “You may write me down in history, with your bitter, twisted lies, you may tread me in the very dirt, but still, like dust, I’ll rise.”
This tale of the Fox foibles stands as a call to everyone across the gender spectrum to say me-too, no-more when anyone is treated with disrespect.
I sampled the cable series “The Loudest Voice in the Room, covering this same territory, and found it more compelling than “Bombshell.” That Showtime drama starred Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts and Sienna Miller.
Crowe was suitably creepy as Ailes, perhaps drawing on his own volatile temper that fueled any number of tabloid headlines. Predictably, Watts was powerful as Carlson, the former Miss America who became a top news anchor at Fox.
The ladies in “Bombshell” are the equal of the Showtime series, but John Lithgow’s portrayal of Ailes didn’t have the venom or the depth of Russell Crowe. Lithgow almost seems too nice for the role. Perhaps we needed ultra-villains Javier Bardem or Benicio Del Toro to embody misogyny.
But Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie are memorable as Fox employees trying to build a career in an unsafe workplace. The supporting cast night be even better, with Alison Janney and Kate McKinnon stealing every scene they grace.
The story is fundamentally faithful to the actual events, although the characters played by Robbie and McKinnon are fictional. We learn how Ailes, the head of Fox News, hired pretty ladies with shapely legs for his newscasts – and demanded they wear short dresses and sit in provocative ways on screen.
He held notorious “casting sessions” in his office where he asked for a demonstration of “loyalty” in return for advancing careers. Some resisted, but others paid the asking price, and were elevated into the spotlight.
Some of the victims later regretted their weakness and set out to hold him accountable.
Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday accurately noted that the three leads sometimes slipped into caricatures.
But there are numerous scenes that drive home the cautionary message with considerable force.
The portrayal of the fear felt by women when the whistleblowing began is riveting.
The title “Bombshell” refers both to the breaking news that Ailes had been harassing his employees while cynically subverting the impact of a word often used to demean women.
Ultimately, the “bombshells” pulled the firing pin on the grenade that blew up Ailes’ career.
Whether Ailes truly suffered for his sins is debatable, since the severance package was so generous. He retired very rich, dying less than a year after his resignation from Fox.
The message is always clear: No woman should tolerate disrespect and every woman who has been harassed should have the courage to step forward – whether now or later.
We watch Ailes harass powerful women, who initially hesitate risking their careers by fighting back.
Carlson was strong and determined, but when the counterpunches arrived her knees nearly buckled under the pressure.
She knew her hard-earned ascension to the top of TV news was crumbling, and she had no assurance any other network would risk hiring her after this scandal.
But still she rose.
