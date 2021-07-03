Fourth of July weekend events scheduled in the Helena area

The following Helena-area events and activities will be held over the Fourth of July weekend.
Parade, rodeo and fireworks in Lincoln
The Lincoln Independence Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday on Main Street and proceeds from 1st Avenue to Hooper Park. Highway 200 through Lincoln will be closed from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the event. Come early to get a good spot.
Presented by the Lincoln Rodeo Club, Lincoln’s 69th Annual Rodeo will start at 1 p.m. Saturday and continue on Sunday at the Lincoln rodeo grounds. Events include bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, tie down roping, bulls, broncs, ladies, junior and kids barrels, ladies breakaway, chicken and boot race and “The Famous Ring of Fire.” The rodeo grounds are located approximately one mile west of Lincoln on US Highway 200.
On Sunday night, stay for the evening to view the professional firework show that starts at dark near the Lincoln Public School.
Celebration in Helena
On Sunday afternoon, there will be a Fourth of July community celebration at Mountain View Park that is free and open to the public.
From 2-4 p.m., there is a "Chalk Up the Block" sidewalk chalk-art competition with five age categories from preschool to senior citizens. Best of Show ribbons will be awarded in each age group. Chalk will be provided. Sign in at the pavilion.
From 5-7 p.m., there is a "We Have the Shoes, Play Till You Lose" horseshoe tournament. Walk-ups are welcome. The last two-member team standing wins two $25 gas gift cards.
At 6 p.m., there is a kids' push, pull and pedal parade with a “free to be me” theme. Decorate your bike, trike, skateboard, scooter, buggy, wagon, wheelbarrow, etc., dress up in costume and compete for a $100 cash prize. Up to five people can be in a parade unit, and each group must include one adult and one child 12 or younger. Line up on the west side of the park at 5:30 p.m.
From 7-10 p.m., there is live music by the North Hill Trio, free hot dogs and a Shake Hawaiian Ice vendor.
The park is on South Alice Street.
People are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch or dinner and celebrate Independence Day.
The event is sponsored by Mountain View Meadows, Stahly Engineering and the Mountain View Meadows Homeowners Association.
Fireworks in East Helena
The annual East Helena fireworks shows will be held at dusk on Sunday near the slag pile.
Parade and program in Boulder
Beginning at noon on Sunday, an Independence Day Parade will proceed from Veterans Park/City Hall in Boulder to Recreation Park at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. After the parade, enjoy a patriotic program including the Oro Fino Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, the Guardian Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution, Seldom Paid Jammers and the Boulder community at the park. Everyone is welcome to join the parade and enjoy food vendors, music and the program at the park.