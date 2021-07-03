Fourth of July weekend events scheduled in the Helena area

From 5-7 p.m., there is a "We Have the Shoes, Play Till You Lose" horseshoe tournament. Walk-ups are welcome. The last two-member team standing wins two $25 gas gift cards.

At 6 p.m., there is a kids' push, pull and pedal parade with a “free to be me” theme. Decorate your bike, trike, skateboard, scooter, buggy, wagon, wheelbarrow, etc., dress up in costume and compete for a $100 cash prize. Up to five people can be in a parade unit, and each group must include one adult and one child 12 or younger. Line up on the west side of the park at 5:30 p.m.

From 7-10 p.m., there is live music by the North Hill Trio, free hot dogs and a Shake Hawaiian Ice vendor.

The park is on South Alice Street.

People are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch or dinner and celebrate Independence Day.

The event is sponsored by Mountain View Meadows, Stahly Engineering and the Mountain View Meadows Homeowners Association.

Fireworks in East Helena

The annual East Helena fireworks shows will be held at dusk on Sunday near the slag pile.

Parade and program in Boulder