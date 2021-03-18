Four more Phase 1B+ clinics scheduled in Helena

Four additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held over the next two weeks for Lewis and Clark County residents included in Phase 1B+ or any prior phases.

The first-dose Pfizer vaccine clinics will be held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena on March 23, March 24, March 30 and March 31 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Public health officials expect to vaccinate approximately 450 people each day for a total of 1,800.

Free appointments for all four clinics can be made beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, March 19, on the registration website Waitwhile. Links to the website can be found on the Lewis and Clark County COVID-19 HUB at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/ or on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website at www.lccountymt.gov/health.html. Look for the "COVID-19 HUB" link on the main page. A "how to" video is available on the COVID-19 HUB. No account or phone app is required to use the appointment system.

Appointments are expected to fill up very quickly. When demand is high, the system may show a “Location Busy” or other error when you press the “Confirm” button at the bottom of the appointment information screen. If you see an error, you are advised to cancel your attempt and try again, as it is highly unlikely you will receive an appointment by continually clicking the “Confirm” button.