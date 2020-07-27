Four inmates in Lewis and Clark County jail charged with accountability to rape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four inmates in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center have been charged following the alleged sexual assault of a fellow inmate.

Katurah LaFountaine, 31, Miranda McArthur, 37, Brandi Harper, 37, and Shelby Walks, 27, all received a felony charge of accountability to sexual intercourse without consent.

All the women are from Helena except McArthur who is from Butte.

The incident occurred on June 24, when the victim was initially booked into the detention center. After being placed into the women's pod, the defendants allegedly approached the victim in her cell and accused her of having methamphetamine hidden in a body cavity. The victim had told the defendants that she had no drugs on her. However, the defendants allegedly told her they were "going to check," court documents say.

Prosecutors allege that one of the defendants acted as a lookout while others blocked the door as an unnamed co-defendant digitally penetrated the victim in search of drugs. This story was corroborated by both the victim and some of the co-defendants, according to court documents.

On the following day, LaFountaine could reportedly be heard in a recorded phone call to an unknown male complaining that the victim had "walked in empty handed."

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

