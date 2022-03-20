Founding campus dean named at Touro

Dr. Elizabeth A. Palmarozzi was appointed founding campus dean of the proposed Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine-Montana campus in Great Falls.

Palmarozzi served most recently as founding dean of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine –Auburn, Alabama campus and clinical vice chair of the Department of Family Medicine at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas.

Palmarozzi will oversee all facets of the curriculum and campus of Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine-Montana as well as the hiring of faculty and staff, development of local partnerships, recruitment of physicians and students and research activity.

“Dr. Palmarozzi brings an impressive, three-decades long record of academic leadership as well as real world experience in the field of osteopathic medicine. She has a track record of success in establishing new programs, developing strategic partnerships and motivating students, said Dr. Alan Kadish, President of Touro University.

Palmarozzi said she was honored to serve as founding dean. She said Montana is facing a health care crisis, with 93% of its counties experiencing a shortage of medical providers.

“Bringing a new medical school to Central Montana will address the physician shortage and increase access to health care for the state’s large underserved populations. Currently, 60% of Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine graduates enter the field of primary care and continuing this trend in Montana will truly make a difference in the lives of so many. I’m excited to be part of a pioneering effort to improve healthcare and access to higher education.”

According to Palmarozzi, the medical school is scheduled to open with 125 students in the fall of 2023, and has already secured clinical rotation sites throughout the state: in Great Falls, through its local hospital partner, Benefis Health and through other collaborations across Montana.

Palmarozzi earned her doctor of Osteopathic Medical Degree from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. Fort Worth, Texas (University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, TCOM).

For more information on Touro University visit www.touro.edu

