Fortenberry and Spencer concert marks end to Starz on Stage

When Joy Novota first heard Philip Fortenberry play the piano in January 2011 at a music showcase, she knew she had to bring him to Helena to play.

“He was so one with the piano. I was absolutely entranced,” said Novota. “It was a heart-moment,” that rarely, if ever, happens in a lifetime.

She went up and invited him and singer Rebecca Spencer to come and perform in Helena. “People in Helena, they need to hear you perform.”

When she told her husband Gary what she’d just done, “His jaw dropped,” she recalled. “We don’t even have a venue.”

If you go.... What: Starz on Stage presents Philip Fortenberry & Rebecca Spencer performing: “Romantic Broadway” When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3 Where: Helena Civic Center Ballroom, 340 Neill Ave. Cost: $35 Contact: Call 406-227-9711, on-line atwww.starzonstage.net or by contacting joyofmusic66@q.com

“We’ll have time to figure that out,” she replied. “They’re coming March 2012.”

Thus, Starz on Stage was born.

And so was a decade-long friendship between the Novotas, Fortenberry and Spencer.

Fortenberry and Spencer return to play for a celebration of Starz on Stage’s 10th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.

The theme will be “Romantic Broadway,” said Fortenberry in a phone interview from Las Vegas. “It will be about the romance of relationships in general.”

“Rebecca and I were the first act that they brought in, and our intention is to celebrate them.”

“Part of our joy is coming back to perform for them. It’s come full circle.”

Starz on Stage launched a series of tours for Fortenberry and Spencer.

He expects that on April 3, they’ll be playing some music from shows that he or Spencer have been in, such as “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the song, “As If We Never Said Goodbye” from “Sunset Boulevard,” as well as songs from contemporary Broadway and composers they like.

“I expect we’ll do some storytelling from our lives and our careers. We never want our shows to be recitals. We like to give our audience insights to why we’re doing particular numbers and their significance in our lives.”

Fortenberry has played 10 Broadway shows and done eight national tours, including “Cats,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “Ragtime,” “Seussical the Musical,” “Sideshow” and “The Lion King.”

He was also the artist-in-residence at the Liberace Museum, which led him to be piano-playing double for actor Michael Douglas in the HBO biopic on Liberace, “Behind the Candelabra.”

Fortenberry traces his musical career back to age 7, when he began playing the organ for his church in Hub, Mississippi.

And at age 9, he performed his first concert for an event his dentist had arranged.

He went on to earn a music degree at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and earned a Master of Music at New Jersey City University.

Singer Rebecca Spencer likewise has a rich musical past and repertoire.

She’s performed over 70 principal roles across the country in operas, national tours, Off-Broadway productions and regional theaters, as well as Las Vegas productions.

She premiered the role of Madame Giry in “Phantom – the Las Vegas Spectacular.” She also performed in a star-studded Los Angeles production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” at Hollywood Bowl, playing one of the comedic leads as Jack’s mother.

Suffice it to say, there’s a wealth of musical theater for Fortenberry and Spencer to tap into when they put on a show.

Fortenberry admits, it’s been a bit rough coming back from COVID, which shut down so many venues to performers. “It took more time than people expected. I was shocked at how empty (Las Vegas) seemed.”

And he couldn’t believe how emotionally moved he was to be able to perform in front of a live crowd again.

“The first time I played in front of people I burst into tears.”

“What I would like to convey is the significance of doing this concert live after it was taken away. It means more than words can say.

“And to do this concert with people we know and love. I feel very humbled and filled with gratitude. One of our favorite places to come is Helena. We’re very excited to be coming again.

“Gratitude and love – that’s what we bring with us.”

What no one knew at the time of setting up this concert – and, in fact, until just a few days ago – is that this will likely be the final performance for Starz on Stage.

COVID did a lot of damage.

And this cabaret-style performing arts series is but one more casualty.

Starz on Stage, which first opened at the Gateway Center and later moved to the Helena Civic Center, was just beginning to recover from a nearly two-year pandemic hiatus.

The audience began to come back when the shows relaunched in fall, Novota said.

But recently – the Novotas learned that venue rental fees were going up.

That, plus the steep climb in fuel prices and inflation impacts are making it too costly to bring in performers, said Joy.

In the past decade they’ve brought in everything from comic acts, to ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll, Broadway singers, Irish and Celtic groups, an ABBA tribute show, magicians and more.

But Novota said she just can’t get the numbers to pencil out and work.

Last week, she sent out a letter to friends and patrons announcing that the April 3 performance is the “last hurrah.”

“It’s been an up-and-down emotional ride, for sure,” she said.

“Starz on Stage has brought so much joy to so many people. The love in that room and the laughter and smiles…It’s just, holy cow, hard to describe.

“We’ve seen lots and lots of love in that room over the years.”

Single tickets are $35 and available by calling 406-227-9711, on-line at www.starzonstage.net or by contacting joyofmusic66@q.com.

