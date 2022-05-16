Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital to celebrate 100 years

Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital will celebrate its 100th anniversary on May 20 with an outdoor event open to the public that includes a health fair with music, ceremony, parade and campus tour.

“We’re beyond excited and thrilled,” Dr. Judy Hayman, executive director of Montana Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, said about the Helena-area hospital hitting the century mark.

Festivities begin with a health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is an anniversary ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon, an emergency services parade at 12:15 p.m. just south of the main hospital, followed by campus tours by the Last Chance Tour Train from 12:30-2 p.m.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Montana VA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana.

Originally named Veterans Hospital No. 72, Fort Harrison began as an Army post in 1892. Officials said the original hospital, which still stands, was built in 1895 and is within eyesight of the current facility. On May 19, 1922, the hospital was taken over by the Veterans Bureau.

Government officials originally named the fort after Benjamin Harrison, who was the sitting U.S. president. But in 1906, after realizing an Indianapolis fort shared the same name, they renamed it after U.S. President William Henry Harrison, who was Benjamin Harrison’s grandfather.

The original post was 3,809 acres and had Army troops stationed there from 1895-1892.

The hospital has undergone several changes over the years with several new buildings added and several existing structures serving a new purpose.

World War I created a great demand for hospital beds. By June 6, 1921, all the buildings at Fort Harrison had been made suitable for hospital use and it became U.S. Public Hospital No. 72, with a bed capacity of 150. On June 30, 1923 it was increased to 300 beds and became a designated tuberculosis hospital. But by 1925, the need for those beds decreased and the hospital transitioned back to a general medical and surgical facility.

In 1932, a new infirmary and clinical hospital building was built at the cost of more than $500,000.

In October 1935, there were severe seismic disturbances; the epicenter being located about 7 miles northeast of the VA facility. On Oct. 31, 1935 the second most severe earthquake cracked the top of the powerhouse chimney and it was necessary to close down the heating plant.

There were 197 patients in the hospital; some were discharged or moved to other VA hospitals in Walla Walla, Washington and Roseberg, Oregon.

It was determined that repairs would be made and the hospital was reopened on Feb. 15, 1937.

In June 1961 a contract was awarded to build a new $4 million hospital which had 96,000 square feet of floor space and 160 beds. It was dedicated Sept. 29, 1963.

A contract for the second phase of modernization at Fort Harrison was let on June 29, 1963, which called for some remodeling of the interior of the old hospital building to make room for all the regional office activities and medical administrative staffs. This building now serves as the Administration Building.

Other changes include:

A new outpatient addition was completed in 1976 at the rear of the hospital building providing 13,000 square feet for outpatient activities. A pharmacy addition of 5,400 square feet was done in 1981.

In 1985, the Montana State Veterans Cemetery was established on the Fort Harrison campus. The first burial occurred in September 1987.

In 1995 a two-story addition was completed on the front of the hospital which provided space for surgery, dental and radiology services and a covered entrance for the main hospital entry.

In 2006, the Liberty House was completed and funded by the nonprofit group, Liberty House Foundation. This eight-bedroom facility offers housing to family members of hospitalized veterans at no cost, while their loved ones are being cared for at the Medical Center.

In 2006 VBA Regional Office finished construction on a new 20,000 square foot building located on the Fort Harrison campus and in 2007 there was 18,000 square feet added to improve space shortages for specialty care areas.

In 2019, the original officers’ quarters were remodeled and transitioned into HUD/VASH housing that is run by Freedom’s Path. The MTVAHCS HUD/VASH permanent housing program manages housing vouchers statewide. Forty-two of the total vouchers are project-based housing units located on campus.

Construction was completed on a new $12 million primary care building in 2021.

Hayman said the hospital's future promises changes and advances in health care and the opportunity for more veterans to receive care.

She noted that in the past 1 1/2 years the VA has opened seven new clinics in Montana, "bringing state of the art facilities (closer) to vets."

