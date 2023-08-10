Montana VA Health Care System recently received recognition by Becker’s Hospital Review for patient recommendations made for its Fort Harrison hospital.

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center was one of eight Montana hospitals to receive a five-star rating for patient recommended hospitals from Becker's. The others were Barrett Hospital & Healthcare in Dillon, Clark Fork Valley Hospital of Plains, Community Hospital of Anaconda, Great Falls Clinic Hospital, Logan Health-Whitefish, St. Patrick Hospital of Missoula and St. Vincent Healthcare of Billings.

The rating is based on patients recommending this hospital to their friends and family.

This is not the first five-star Becker’s rating for the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in 2023, Montana VA officials said. Earlier this year, Fort Harrison received five-star recognition for physician communication with veteran patients, which was announced July 17, and a second five-star rating on staff responsiveness, which was announced July 28.

Becker’s Healthcare compiles a list of the best hospitals for patient experience nationwide using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“This five-star rating from Montana’s veterans is one of the greatest acknowledgements we could receive," Montana VA’s Chief of Staff Dr. Greg Normandin said in an email.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, along with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, developed the survey to provide a standardized way to collect data about a patient’s thoughts on their hospital care.

The survey is given to random patients throughout the year in the medical, surgical or maternity service lines after discharge. Patients are asked about 10 areas of their experiences including nurse communication, responsiveness of hospital staff, communication about medications, cleanliness of hospital and their willingness to recommend that hospital to others.

Montana VA serves more than 47,000 enrolled veterans, cared for by 1,500 staff at 18 sites.

Read the Becker's review at https://bit.ly/3Yxn7oH.