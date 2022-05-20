Fort Harrison VA Hospital celebrates 100 years

Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital celebrated its first 100 years Friday with a ceremony that not only drew the entire Montana congregational delegation, but other federal officials as well.

In a ceremony in which rain clouds hovered overhead and brisk winds made the event’s tent snap, the hospital was praised for its role in helping veterans and for what it means to the state.

“As we celebrate the last 100 years, this is not just a celebration of the Fort Harrison VA Hospital,” Judy Hayman, executive director of Montana Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, said. “It is a recognition of every individual who has walked these grounds. Thousands of veterans have come through the doors to seek healing and strength. Countless people have shown up daily to ensure this care is possible.”

About 200 people attended the ceremony, including Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester and Rep. Matthew Rosendale.

Also in attendance were Ralph Gigliotti, VISN 19 network director; Dr. Steven Lieberman, deputy undersecretary for health for the Veterans Health Administration; Tanya Bradsher, chief of staff for the Department of Veterans Affairs; and Matt Quinn, who served as the 27th adjutant general for the state of Montana and is now Under Secretary of the VA for Memorial Affairs.

The event included a health fair, a parade of emergency services vehicles and a tour of the campus.

Originally named Veterans Hospital No. 72, Fort Harrison began as an Army post in 1892. Officials said the original hospital, which still stands, was built in 1895 and is within eyesight of the current facility. On May 19, 1922, the hospital was taken over by the Veterans Bureau.

Today it is a 34-bed acute care hospital with six intensive care unit beds, a medical-surgical facility, and a 24-bed inpatient residential rehabilitation facility. It is part of the Montana VA Health Care System, which covers 147,000 square miles.

Hayman said the VA was dedicated to continuing to provide quality care to veterans.

“This is our legacy and will remain our purpose for the next 100 years,” she said.

Tester, a Democrat, said Fort Harrison has been the linchpin of Montana’s VA operations.

“The staff here (has) served our state very, very well and make sure other health care facilities serve our state,” he said.

“It is really, really important that two things happen: That No. 1, we have a facility that veterans are proud to go to … And No. 2, we make sure that facility stays up to 21st century medical needs all the time and moving forward. Veterans’ needs change and these facilities need to change.”

He said Montana needed the best personnel available to deliver health care to the veterans.

Daines said it was because of Montana’s veterans that people can live in this beautiful state peacefully and that Montana veterans over the past 100 years helped turn the United States into a superpower.

“It’s because of you the United States stands as a beacon of hope and a symbol of freedom around this world,” he said.

Daines, a Republican, said he is the son of a U.S. Marine and son-in-law of an Air Force veteran. He said veterans inspire us all.

“The VA, the folks here at Fort Harrison, work day in and day out to serve Montana veterans and ensure they’re receiving the services they earned,” he said.

He gave Hayman a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of Fort Harrison Medical Center’s centennial celebration.

Rosendale offered an appreciation for everyone who works at Fort Harrison, saying they were not thanked enough.

“You are the frontline caretakers and I’d like to give you my own personal thank you,” he said, also noting the community support.

“All of us have a part in making sure Montana’s heroes are taken care of,” Rosendale, a Republican, said.

The event included a parade of emergency response vehicles and a special presentation was made to Vern Olson, 101, of Ennis, who was among the oldest people enrolled in VA health care in Montana. He was thanked for his service and given a commemorative Fort Harrison coin.

A video of the ceremony is on the Montana VA Health Care System Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana.

