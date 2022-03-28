Fort Harrison receives 5-star rating in Becker's review

The Montana VA Health Care System’s Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received a 5-Star Patient Experience rating from Becker’s Healthcare, officials said, adding it was the only hospital in Montana to receive the high score.

Becker’s Healthcare Hospital Review is a list of the best hospitals for patient experience nationwide using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The rating is based on 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures and combines information about different aspects of patient experience of care to make it easier to compare hospitals.

“For us to be the only hospital in the state of Montana to receive a five star from Becker’s hospital review is quite an achievement,” Dr. Judy Hayman, Montana VA executive director, said.

The survey is administered throughout the year to random patients in the medical, surgical or maternity service lines after discharge. Patients are questioned in 10 areas of patient experiences including nurse communication, responsiveness of hospital staff, communication about medications, cleanliness of the hospital and their willingness to recommend that hospital to others.

The rating is to help patients to look at the quality of their health care quality and to compare hospitals.

Hayman said it is an independent review in which Veterans Administration and private sector hospitals are measured on the same metrics. She said the score was based on the veterans' rating of their experience with the hospital.

“Our No. 1 goal is patient safety, but certainly a priority for us is the veterans experience and the care they receive from us,” Hayman said. “When they are not only satisfied, but extremely satisfied with the care we deliver, it is probably the best thing our staff could hear is to hear directly from our veterans."

Miranda Garding, the veterans experience officer, said what makes the VA different than the private sector is that they have three patient advocates, who are assigned to help with the experience of the patients and work with the services to handle concerns or disagreements.

Garding said the VA sends out surveys within six weeks of someone being discharged from the hospital. She said they received a lot of compliments about providers and nurses and the overall care they get.

Hayman said nearly one-third of the 1,400-member staff are veterans and many get their health care at Fort Harrison.

“They have a stake in the care we provide,” she said. “They are very committed.”

Garding said the office staff also rated high in the VA survey, usually in the high 80th or 90th percentile, and 89% of the veterans that get health care trust the Montana VA.

The new ratings come after some improvements on the Fort Harrison campus.

In April, the Montana VA Health Care System opened a $12 million, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art primary care clinic, where veterans will remain in a single appointment room and each provider will come to them in a “one stop shop” approach.

Hayman said this probably has helped with improving the ratings, saying that building a space designed for the primary care team has improved the experience and made it much more convenient for veterans.

Hayman said Montana VA was going to open its seventh new clinic in the past 1 1/2 years. It recently opened a new facility in Bozeman and plans to open one in Butte on April 29.

She said most of these projects were in the works for several years. Montana probably had a higher percentage of older clinics and the new clinics represent a $150-$200 million investment.

Hayman said they are moving toward building a new mental health facility at Fort Harrison, and that should be awarded this year.

The Becker's review is at https://bit.ly/3qHR4m2.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

