Fort Harrison offering free COVID-19 testing Tuesday

Montana VA Health Care Systems recently announced more COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic veterans.

On July 7 testing will be offered at Fort Harrison from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All swabs will be sent to the State of Montana’s Department of Health and Human Services’ laboratories.

Veterans will stay in their vehicles to be tested and will be notified within 30 days by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services if they test positive. The MTVAHCS will contact veterans who test negative.

All visitors to a VA facility are required to wear a face covering, which will be provided if needed.

The first round of COVID-19 testing under Gov. Steve Bullock’s surveillance program for asymptomatic veterans began Thursday, June 25. As of July 1, 680 veterans had been swabbed at 13 different MTVAHCS sites throughout Montana, according to a press release from the VA.

