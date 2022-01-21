Fort Harrison mural getting a brush up in time for 80th anniversary of 'Devil’s Brigade'

An 80-year-old mural by a famed Montana artist is undergoing a brush up in time for a summer observance honoring the "Devil’s Brigade."

Work has started on rehabilitating the 25-feet-long by 8-feet-high mural by Irwin “Shorty” Shope in the historic Fort William Henry Harrison Service Club in the Work Project Administration Building at Fort Harrison.

This painting was contracted by the 1st Special Service Force and the 9th Corps, said Ray Read, director of the Montana Military Museum. The 1st Special Service Force, a group of American and Canadian soldiers nicknamed the “Devil’s Brigade" or the "Black Devils," were an elite fighting force during World War II.

The mural is a tribute to the men and women serving at the post at the time and is one of three known to exist in the United States. The other two, by different artists, are in Pennsylvania and in Florida at WWII mobilization stations, Read said.

“He tells the story,” Read said of Shope. “He tells it head-on for Montana and he tells it as he saw it.”

The mural is part of Fort Harrison Historic District tours and is expected to be completed by this summer in recognition of the 80th anniversary of the 1st Special Service formation on July 5, 1942.

It is the result of a collaboration of the World War II units who formed and trained at Fort Harrison from 1941-1945.

The main artist was Shope, who was already famous as a commercial artist and painter at that time and was the major contributor to the mural depicting the activities at the fort. Other artists contributed to the mural, which probably was not completely done during the tenure of the 1st Special Service Force from April 1942- April 1943.

Helena artist Matt Egan is working on the 80-year-old mural, giving it what is believed to be its first cleaning since it was finished in 1943, Read said. Actual or comparable paint will be used to refinish repairs. The painting will then be protected by environmental controls and protective barriers.

“We’re finding things under the clutter,” Read said, adding a couple of skiers on the mural can now be seen pushing powder.

He said there is no known written information on the painting but it is known that this mirrors the style seen in Shope paintings found around Helena such as at the state Capitol building and throughout Montana.

Two female soldiers are depicted in the center of the mural and most of the equipment and activities were from Fort Harrison during this time.

The mural was in danger as it was on the interior of an external wall of the Fort Harrison Service Club. The club was built from materials salvaged from the original state armory built in early 19th century Helena and destroyed in the 1935-1936 earthquakes.

Read said $18,000 was raised through private donations to have the mural worked on. He said Egan also donated much of his time.

"It was a community effort," Read said.

Master prints of the mural are available from the Montana Military Museum, whose displays follow the military in Montana from the arrival of the Lewis and Clark army expedition in 1805, through today.

Donations will go toward the rehabilitation of this mural. Any funds received over the projected costs will be used for upgraded protective measures.

For more information, call (406) 324-3550 or go to https://montanamilitarymuseum.org/.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.