Fort Harrison and local first responders underwent an active shooter simulation Wednesday morning in which a "gunman" entered a building and fired blanks.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Montana Highway Patrol staged the active shooter event in a gymnasium on the military base.

A law enforcement officer posed as the assailant marauded through the halls firing convincingly loud .38 caliber blanks at "victims," Montana National Guard soldiers volunteered for the role.

Montana National Guard 2nd Lt. Eric Huebner, who served as the base's exercise coordinator, said as soldiers, they are trained to confront the violence, but in situations such as an active shooter in a base setting, they are trained to respond the same as private sector employees, teachers or students. Hide.

Huebner said it can be difficult "separating those different trainings."

"It's unfortunate what's going on, but it's something we need to prepare for," he said.

The simulation ended after sheriff's deputies stormed the building and arrested the assailant, and local emergency medical technicians from St. Peter's Health Ambulance Services and Helena Fire Department triaged the victims.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said the training exercise allowed his office to forge a stronger working relationship with Fort Harrison and better prepare for an active shooter scenario.

Huebner said on the base operations side, the importance of the simulation was identifying potential gaps in response.

"We're looking for communication, where notifications are going, and how they are getting into the hands of people who need it to respond appropriately," Huebner said.

"Your family members who work here are receiving the best training they can," he said. "It's a serious thing for us, as serious a thing for us as it is for anyone else."

Montana National Guard Maj. Ryan Finnegan said he believed the base had not done such training in the past three years.