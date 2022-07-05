Fort Harrison ceremony to mark 80th anniversary of 'The Black Devils'

“Eighty years ago, July 9, 1942, the history of US and Canadian Special Forces began at Ft. Harrison, Montana, with the creation of the First Special Service Force,” wrote Bill Woon, former executive director of the First Special Service Force Association.

“The story of this amazing unit, made up of the hand-picked best from across North America, set the standard for today’s Special Forces…and the legacy they left transcends state and international borders.

“This legacy continues today with lineage to both United States and Canadian Special Operation Force active duty units. Former and active duty SOF soldiers from both countries are honoring the FSSF by hosting an anniversary event at Ft. Harrison, where the Force trained in 1942/43.”

The FSSF spearheaded the Italian Campaign, Woon related, taking on the impossible task of clearing the Nazis from the mountaintops of the Winter Line. They entered combat on Dec. 3, 1943, with a strength of 1,800 men, and completed their mission on Jan. 17, 1944, with fewer than 500 men. The Force’s success in clearing the mountaintops was crucial to the control of the main north/south highway to Rome.

“The FSSF was then moved to the Anzio beachhead, where it was assigned over 8 miles of the right flank with fewer than 1100 men, facing a full division of 10,000 Nazi soldiers,” according to Woon, whose father, Dave Woon, was a member of the FSSF. “For 99 days the Force conducted continuous patrols and night raids into enemy territory at a cost of 106 killed or missing and over 300 wounded.”

This is where the Force was nicknamed “The Black Devils” by the Germans, because of their blackened faces and stealth in combat. Again, the USSF was the “tip of the spear” on the drive to Rome, and is credited with being the first Allied patrol to enter Rome on June 4, 1944.

“Following the liberation of Rome, the Force was given the assignment of leading the landings on Southern France, fighting their way to the Franco-Italian border,” Woon recounted. “In 251 days of combat, the Force suffered 2314 casualties, 134% of combat strength, captured over 30,000 prisoners, won five US campaign stars, eight Canadian battle honors, and never failed a mission.”

A ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the formation of the First Special Service Force will be held at Fort William Henry Harrison on Saturday, July 9, at 9 a.m. The 80th FSSF anniversary will include a short recognition ceremony as well as an aerial flyover by vintage World War II aircraft, static line and free fall parachute jumps by U.S. and Canadian Special Forces soldiers, a jump wing exchange ceremony, and military static displays. The ceremony and jumps will last approximately one hour.

Following the 80th anniversary ceremony, a dedication of the refurbishing of Irvin “Shorty” Shope’s Mural of the FSSF will be held at the Service Club at Fort Harrison. The major theme of the mural is the commemoration of service by the men and women at Fort Harrison during the WWII period, 1940-46.

It is one of only three known to exist in the nation, and is the only mural or painting documenting participation of Women in Military Service during World War II, completed in the WWII time-frame.

The Montana Military Museum at Fort Harrison, which holds an extensive display of FSSF history, will be open to the public for tours the day of the event. For more information, contact Bill Woon at 406-461-7485, or Ray Read at 406-235-0290.

Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR.

