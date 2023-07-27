Fort Harrison VA Medical Center has received an overall 4-Star Hospital Quality rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Montana VA Health Care System officials said.

This is the first time CMS has included Veterans Affairs facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, Montana VA officials said. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) serves the public by advancing health equity, expanding coverage and improving health outcomes.

The designation was made July 26. The CMS system has five stars. The more stars (out of 5), the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures. St. Peter's Health is ranked as a four-star facility as well. There was no ranking for Shodair Children's Hospital.

CMS is a agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that oversees health coverage to more than 100 million people through Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, and the Health Insurance Marketplace.

The overall star rating is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, such as treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates, and safety of care, according to the CMS website.

In terms of mortality, the hospital achieved 3 of 7 measures, which matches the national average. It got 2 out of 8 for safety, which is also the national average. It received 5 out of 11 for readmission, which was above the national average 8 out of 8 for patient care and 4 out of 12 for timely and effective care.

Overall, 67% of VA hospitals included in the CMS annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings received either four or five stars, compared to 41% of non-VA hospitals, the VA said.

“The Montana VA is a championship team with one focus – providing the greatest health care to the world’s greatest patients,” Duane B. Gill, interim medical Center director for the Montana VA Health Care System, said in a news release.

He said the staff should be proud that its dedication to serving Montana veterans is being recognized.

“This is not the recognition of a single day or single event. This four-star rating validates the efforts of every staff member and volunteer who serves Montana’s veterans every day,” he said.

The news of the CMS ranking came about a week after the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it was replacing Montana VA Director Judy Hayman following months of concerns raised by Montana’s congressional delegation.

The VA also announced a comprehensive review of Montana VA Health Care

Hayman is still employed by the VA. McGill was named interim medical center director.

A January report by the Office of Inspector General found instances of patient mistreatment and missed diagnosis at the VA Miles City Community Living Center and at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans by 1,500 staff at 18 sites across the state.