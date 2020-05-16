Fort Belknap holds 2-day surveillance testing

“Part of it is the science of trying to understand what’s happening, but then it’s also asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic carriers,” Bullock said. “As we do that, we’ll not only have a better sense of what the virus is, but we’ll be able to quickly isolate and quarantine when we find them.”

The governor’s plan to re-open the economy is in concert with setting the benchmark of conducting 60,000 tests each month. That framework focuses, at first, on segments of society where the virus can bring increased risk, such as nursing homes, congregate settings and tribal communities.

Reservations are a part of the approach because the the higher prevalence of people with pre-existing health conditions, a lack of health care availability, overcrowded housing, long-term, systemic economic challenges and more.

“It is a real priority for me and for us in Indian Country because we know that COVID-19 is more risky for both our older Montanans and those with health care compromises, and with the amount of multi-generation living in our tribal nations,” Bullock said.

Jessica Windy Boy, with the Indian Health Services unit in Fort Belknap, said the community is acutely aware a single COVID-19 case could quickly devastate an entire family.