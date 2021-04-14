Former union leader Eric Feaver announces run for Helena City Commission

Eric Feaver, immediate past president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, announced his plans to run for Helena City Commission in the November election.
“I believe I have the experience and skill base to add value to the work of this city. After 47 years living here, raising my family here, and now retired, I have time to pitch in," Feaver said in a news release Wednesday.
Feaver said he wants to help the city move "productively and progressively out of our COVID pandemic circumstances."
"We have plenty of work to do providing police and fire protection, maintaining and expanding our parks and recreation, securing affordable housing for all our citizens, repairing and building safe sidewalks, streets, and roads, enhancing water and sewer systems, working collaboratively with Lewis and Clark County and School District #1, conducting city business in a coherent, transparent, citizen-friendly way, and defending our capacity to decide our issues locally," he said in the statement. "In short, I am interested in just about everything the city does or should be doing. I have no agenda other than to serve the citizens of our great city. I have no axe to grind."
Feaver said he was elected to the first Helena Citizens Council many years ago and chaired the organization for a year. He said he is proud of the work done by the HCC at the time, especially convincing the city commission not to move forward with a south bypass highway over the flank of Mount Helena connecting Highway 12 with downtown Helena.
"It is hard today to imagine that anyone then thought a highway separating our city from Mount Helena Park made sense," he said.
The Montana Education Association and the Montana Federation of Teachers merged into MEA-MFT in 2000, and that organization merged with the Montana Public Employees Association in 2018 to create the Montana Federation of Public Employees. From 1984-2020, Feaver was president of the MEA, MEA-MFT and finally the MFPE, which represents 23,000 professional and classified employees working in public schools, the university system, Head Start, local and state governments, and private health care across Montana.
He also taught English and social studies in the Helena Public Schools from 1974-1984 and served in Vietnam as a combat medic from 1969-1970.
Feaver earned a bachelor's degree in government, history and economics from the University of Oklahoma in 1967, a master's degree in American history from the University of Maryland in 1972, and an honorary doctorate of education from Montana State University in 1999.
The positions held by Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioners Heather O'Loughlin and Andres Haladay are up for election on Nov. 2. The filing period for the municipal elections opens on April 22.
Former Helena Police Chief Troy McGee announced Tuesday that he is also running for a commission seat.