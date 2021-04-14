Former union leader Eric Feaver announces run for Helena City Commission

Eric Feaver, immediate past president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, announced his plans to run for Helena City Commission in the November election.

“I believe I have the experience and skill base to add value to the work of this city. After 47 years living here, raising my family here, and now retired, I have time to pitch in," Feaver said in a news release Wednesday.

Feaver said he wants to help the city move "productively and progressively out of our COVID pandemic circumstances."

"We have plenty of work to do providing police and fire protection, maintaining and expanding our parks and recreation, securing affordable housing for all our citizens, repairing and building safe sidewalks, streets, and roads, enhancing water and sewer systems, working collaboratively with Lewis and Clark County and School District #1, conducting city business in a coherent, transparent, citizen-friendly way, and defending our capacity to decide our issues locally," he said in the statement. "In short, I am interested in just about everything the city does or should be doing. I have no agenda other than to serve the citizens of our great city. I have no axe to grind."