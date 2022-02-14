Former Nixon adviser to speak at Montana Club event

John Roy Price, senior domestic policy adviser for President Richard Nixon, will discuss his new book “The Last Liberal Republican: An Insider's Perspective on Nixon's Surprising Social Policy” at a Feb. 23 dinner and book-signing at the Montana Club.

The event, which Price said will be more of a back and forth discussion than a speech, is part of the Montana Club’s Library Collection series.

Price, 83, said in a telephone interview that the book culminates from events he was involved in 50 years ago in the Nixon White House, and thought if he did not write the book soon or he might not be able to do it.

Price had been part of the more liberal and progressive wing of the Republican Party and was part of Nelson Rockefeller’s presidential campaign when he was recruited to serve in the Nixon White House. He was there from 1969-1971, before Watergate prompted the president to resign.

"It was a real pivotal time I sat through as a youngster," he said.

The book is by University Press of Kansas, June 2021.

Price offers detail on the extent to which Nixon and his staff straddled a precarious balance between a Democratic-controlled Congress and an increasingly powerful conservative tide in Republican politics.

He said Nixon, much like Republicans Thomas Dewey and Dwight Eisenhower, was moving toward “big tent Republicanism and completion of a safety net for Americans who did not have opportunities that a lot of us have had.”

Price joined Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and later John D. Ehrlichman, in the Nixon White House to develop domestic policies, especially on welfare, hunger and health.

Price also said watching Republican efforts to pull down the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, brings Nixon, who had wanted universal health care, back to mind.

“Richard Nixon proposed covering pre-existing conditions 40 years before the affordable care act,” Price said, adding the president, who wanted to hear opinions from everyone, had a “whole array of instincts on his part and that resonated with me.”

“There was serious intellect at work on policy sitting at that desk that I came to respect,” he said. "He had a basic sense of courtesy and empathy. I would see it in little ways."

Price said the Republican Party until the fairly recent past, had serious policy development and a sense the federal government had a role to play to assist people on the margins. He'd like to see that return.

“Let’s at least look hard at the policy questions and the social science that may help us get some answers,” he said. “Let’s not be pinned down like Gulliver. Let’s get back into policy making.”

Price recalled Pat Buchanan, a special assistant to Nixon who had tried to get Price fired, once told him: “We (the hard right) are winning the political battles but you (punching his finger into Price’s lapel) are winning the policy battles.”

Price, who has re-registered as an Independent, provides unique perspective on the presidency of Nixon, who lamented he would be remembered only for Watergate and China.

“And he is pretty much right,” Price said.

Price and his family divide their time between Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Livingston, Montana.

He is a cofounder of the Ripon Society, a public policy organization that was founded in 1962. It takes its name from Ripon, Wisconsin, the town where the Republican Party was born in 1854. One of its goals is to promote the ideas and principles that, according to its website, "have made America great and contributed to the GOP’s success."

The Feb. 23 event begins with socializing at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 per guest.

To register, go to: https://montanaclub.coop/events-purchase-page/the-library-collection-february-23rd.

For more questions, call 406-442-5980.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

