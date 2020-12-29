Former Montana resident appears on child porn charges

A former Montana resident appeared in federal court Tuesday on allegations of sexually exploiting children and receiving child pornography in Missoula and Lewis and Clark counties.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Joshua Dean Fish faces 15 to 40 years in prison and fines totaling $250,000 if convicted.

According to a complaint, an investigation began in January when the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious online activity regarding a minor teenage female victim. This led to the discovery of other potential minor victims.

Victims reported that they were promised money in exchange for nude photographs through Snapchat, a social media platform. The victims reported that the suspect used PayPal to submit payments to the victims. Fish allegedly used a fake name, Grant Holman, but preferred to be called Mr. Fish or Mr. Fishy.

The investigation led police to Fish's residence in Gilbert, Arizona, on June 18. Law enforcement seized multiple electronic devices and hard drives from the home. An examination of the devices discovered thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography. The complaint further alleged that Fish used, coerced and exploited the victims into producing sexually explicit images of themselves.

Fish lived in Missoula and Helena until June 2018, when he moved to Arizona. The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Gilbert Police Department are investigating this case.

