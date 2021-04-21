Former interim City Manager Melinda Reed announces run for Helena City Commission

Former interim City Manager Melinda Reed announced she intends to run for Helena City Commission.
“I'm glad to be throwing my hat in the ring to serve the residents of Helena," Reed said in a press release Wednesday. "I want to showcase Helena’s resilience and focus on supporting local business, preserving our incredible outdoor spaces, and ensuring our workforce has affordable housing.”
Reed is running on maintaining a high quality of city services and creating a more responsive and inclusive city government, the release says.
Reed was hired as interim city manager in early 2020, about a week prior to then-Gov. Steve Bullock's statewide COVID-19 lockdown, and helped lead the municipality's response to the pandemic.
“Observing the endurance, resolve, and grit of our community during COVID-19 was inspiring," Reed states in the release. "This city has much to offer, and I am running to highlight those essential strengths.”
A former Peace Corps volunteer and international humanitarian aid worker, Reed has lived and worked internationally in many countries, including Iraq, Haiti and Uzbekistan. She moved to Helena in 2013 and served as executive director of The Friendship Center until 2017, when she was invited to The Hague to address global conflict-related sexual violence.
"Reed, an avid runner, expects to put her training to use and run a robust campaign door to door that gives Helena voters a chance to share their ideas and offers opportunities for the public to hear from her directly," the press release states.
The positions held by Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioners Heather O'Loughlin and Andres Haladay are up for election on Nov. 2. Former Helena Police Chief Troy McGee and Eric Feaver, immediate past president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, have also announced they are running for city commission.