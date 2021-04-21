Former interim City Manager Melinda Reed announces run for Helena City Commission

Former interim City Manager Melinda Reed announced she intends to run for Helena City Commission.

“I'm glad to be throwing my hat in the ring to serve the residents of Helena," Reed said in a press release Wednesday. "I want to showcase Helena’s resilience and focus on supporting local business, preserving our incredible outdoor spaces, and ensuring our workforce has affordable housing.”

Reed is running on maintaining a high quality of city services and creating a more responsive and inclusive city government, the release says.

Reed was hired as interim city manager in early 2020, about a week prior to then-Gov. Steve Bullock's statewide COVID-19 lockdown, and helped lead the municipality's response to the pandemic.

“Observing the endurance, resolve, and grit of our community during COVID-19 was inspiring," Reed states in the release. "This city has much to offer, and I am running to highlight those essential strengths.”