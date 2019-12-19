The film “ONE VOICE” may be just an hour long, but it packs a whole lot of love and joy into those few minutes.
Former Helenan Spencer Wilkinson premieres his film, “ONE VOICE,” a documentary about The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
The event, which is co-presented by the Montana Human Rights Network, also includes the Magpie Singers and Last Chance Pow Wow Dancers, singing by St. Paul’s Choir and a Q & A with the film director.
“ONE VOICE” is the inspiring story of a multi-racial, multi-denominational choir that has been singing gospel music together for more than three decades.
“No one looks like us,” says one choir member in the film, “and no one sounds like us.
“Choir members don’t just tolerate differences, they celebrate them.”
“The first time I heard the choir, I could feel the tears well up,” said filmmaker Wilkinson in a phone interview from Oakland.
“It would be difficult sometimes to look through the camera lens with tears in your eyes. They’re very powerful.”
At times, the audience will feel what Wilkinson did as they watch his film.
“It’s a choir that’s diverse in all ways,” he said, from race and age to economics, faiths, gender identity and more.
Wilkinson was working on a different documentary film, when he was first notified that The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir was looking for a film director to make a film about them to celebrate their 30th anniversary.
Within a few months, Wilkinson was on a plane with the choir and their band as they headed out to a European tour that included performing at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland and The Molde International Jazz Festival in Norway.
Meeting them on the tour, “was very eye-opening,” he said “I really got to know the members of the choir and how profound the diversity really is. That really inspired me to continue making this film about them.”
“The energy that the audiences had for us singing gospel and the way they were tuned in and listening was one of the largest highlights for me because it really showed me on a global level how impactful gospel music really is,” observes choir soprano Nicolia Bagby in the film.
Not only is their powerful film footage of the choir performing overseas, but also in jails, such as the Santa Rita Jail Transition Center.
Before they went out to sing, they stood together, saying and focusing on the words -- “We send love. We send peace. We send joy.”
And then they did just that -- through song.
“I started tearing up,” says one prisoner in the film. “It made me feel...I should be out singing ...doing a powerful thing by singing to the people who need it.”
“I was really inspired by their creative director Terrance Kelly,” said Wilkinson of why he initially wanted to make the film.
Kelly and his choir sing authentic Gospel on world class stages, he said, and they do it for a powerful reason.
“This music speaks to people in a way that nothing else does,” says choir director Kelly. “No matter what your faith, it hits you on a bone level.
“A lot of the unrest between races is not new,” says Kelly in the film, “but our country and the world need to see that people who are not alike can do something beautiful together, do something healing together.”
“For this time, we need examples like this,” said Wilkinson of why the film matters. “We need places where diversity is celebrated.”
Wilkinson and his film company, Endangered Ideas, finished the film in early 2019, and Friday’s event with MHRN will be its Montana premiere.
The film has been showing at film festivals in California and garnering positive reviews, such as this one by Michael Fox (San Francisco Film Critics Circle):
"More ambitious than a typical concert film or behind-the-scenes tour, One Voice places the OIGC in the powerful tradition of African-American music. Spencer Wilkinson and Terrance Kelly describe the choir’s origins, then widen the frame to trace the rhythms and blues of gospel back to the slave ships and slavery itself. By the time we meet various members of the multi-ethnic, multi-racial, and multicultural choir, we’re inculcated in the music’s history and power.
One Voice also takes us into rehearsals and on tour with the OIGC, revealing how the song affects the singer — as well as the audience. Hence the profound necessity of Wilkinson’s 2018 documentary, One Voice: The Story of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir."
Following the screening, the event will feature gospel and spiritual songs by the St. Paul's Choir and Friends directed by Maren Haynes Marchesini and a welcome and opening performance by Magpie Singers and Last Chance Pow Wow Dancers.
A special Q & A with Wilkinson will be moderated by Rachel Carroll Rivas of the MHRN.
Non-perishable food donations will be collected for Helena Food Share at the event.
All are welcome. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Suggested donations are $10 general and $5 children.
