Former Helena Police Chief Troy McGee to run for city commission

Former Helena Police Chief Troy McGee announced that he plans to run for Helena City Commission.

"I've served Helena for a long time in multiple capacities," McGee said in a press release Tuesday. "In my brief retirement from the Police Department, I've had a chance to speak with many Helena citizens who feel a great divide from our city government. I believe I could be that bridge and would be proud to serve our great community once again."

McGee is running on transparency and open government, the release says. He aims to ensure Helena’s citizens and advisory boards are listened to before decisions are made, it says.

McGee retired in March 2019 after more than four decades with the Helena Police Department and nearly 23 as chief. He filled in as acting city manager on several occasions during that time and applied for the interim city manager position last year, but was not selected for the job.

He is a Helena High School alum who graduated from Carroll College in 1975 and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1993.

The positions held by Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioners Heather O'Loughlin and Andres Haladay are up for election on Nov. 2. The filing period for the municipal elections opens on April 22.

A primary election may be held to narrow the field of candidates for city offices. If deemed necessary, the primary election would be held Sept. 14.

