The Most Reverend George Leo Thomas, former bishop of the Diocese of Helena, has been named by Pope Francis to serve as the first Metropolitan Archbishop of Las Vegas.

Francis recently created the Ecclesiastical Province of Las Vegas, comprised of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Las Vegas, and the suffragan dioceses of Reno and Salt Lake City, according to a news release from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Thomas was born May 19, 1950, in Anaconda and raised in Butte. He was the second oldest of five children born to the late Mary Cronin Thomas and George Thomas.

Thomas attended grade school at St. Ann’s parish school in Butte and graduated from Christian Brothers High School, Butte, in 1968.

He received his B.A. degree in literature from Carroll College in 1972. He was ordained to the priesthood May 22, 1976, at St. James Cathedral in Seattle.

Thomas was appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Helena on March 23, 2004, and was installed at the Cathedral of St. Helena on June 4, 2004. He also served as chancellor of Carroll College.

During his time in Helena he faced the massive sex abuse scandal in a non-combative, mediation-centered style that he said started with putting pastoral care first. Much of the alleged abuse occurred from the 1940s through the 1970s. The Diocese of Helena filed for bankruptcy in early 2014 to settle about 360 claims of abuse and sexual abuse by priests, nuns and lay workers. The settlement, negotiated before the bankruptcy filing, created a $21 million fund for victims named in the lawsuit and any others that might come forward.

Thomas made a decision to focus on reconciliation and healing.

He was appointed the third bishop of Las Vegas on Feb. 28, 2018.

The Archdiocese of Las Vegas is comprised of 39,088 square miles in Nevada and has a total population of 2,322,280, of which 620,000 are Catholic.

An ecclesiastical province is a territory consisting of at least one archdiocese (known as the “metropolitan see”) and includes several dioceses (known as “suffragan sees”).

The metropolitan archbishop is the head of his archdiocese, and while he has no direct power of governance over the suffragan dioceses, he supports them in matters of faith and discipline and provides fraternal pastoral care to his brother bishops. In this newly created province, the Archdiocese of Las Vegas is the metropolitan see, and the Diocese of Reno and the Diocese of Salt Lake City are the suffragan sees.

