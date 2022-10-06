Former Gov. Bullock and his brother opening taproom in downtown Helena

In days long ago, when the Bullock brothers held summer jobs at Gates of the Mountains, there would sometimes be talk of how it would be fun to someday run a pub together.

In early 2023, a new taproom called The Confluence is expected to open on the walking mall in downtown Helena, creating a space that Bill Bullock, an engineer, and Steve Bullock, a former two-term Montana Democratic governor, hope will be a place of spirited conversation and tasty beverages where people want to gather.

The Confluence, which will feature 40 handles of beer, will be at 40 S. Last Chance Gulch in the site of the former Pan Handler Plus building. It will be home to a dram shop, a commercial establishment that sells alcoholic beverages, known as Brothers Tapworks.

The name The Confluence connotes an area where not only rivers come together, but people and varying thoughts as well.

A stage will be set up inside not only for music, but one night a week will be known as “The Soapbox,” in which community conversation will be encouraged. Steve Bullock says he is hoping he can have coaches from Capital and Helena high schools come in.

He wants it to be a place for civil dialogue, but also have some time for contentious stuff as well.

People will come in, tell stories, and then get a share of part of the proceeds from that evening.

Steve Bullock said that during his last couple of years in office as governor, when asked what he planned to do afterward, he would joke that he would rather just own a bar.

“People are happy in bars,” he said.

Last February, a new full beer and wine license in Helena came on the market and he said Bill checked on it “and I’ll be damned if the dog didn’t catch the bumper.”

Steve Bullock said he and his brother, who both grew up in Helena, spent nine months looking for a location and they focused on finding a place downtown.

State records show that Bill Bullock purchased an on-premises beer license from the state for $85,000. A building permit, estimating the project to cost $596,226 for the property, was filed Tuesday by 3rd Term LLC, according to city records.

They declined to state their total investment.

Bill Bullock, the older brother, said they will have an interesting offering of beers, such as local beers, popular domestic beers and beers people have never tried before.

The Confluence will also sell wine, seltzer and cider. Bill Bullock noted there is an area out back where food trucks can park. The main floor is 4,000 square feet and can seat 180.

Walls from the Pan Handler Plus have come down. The new design will put the existing brick and wood rafters into use.

Steve Bullock said they have hired someone to be the daily manager, but he and his brother plan to both be actively involved. He said he plans to continue to serve on several boards and organizations he now serves on and help run the business.

Steve Bullock was asked if he thought people would come to the bar because of the Bullock name.

“And maybe some people won’t,” he said with a laugh. “This isn’t about politics. This is about having a good experience and people coming together to enjoy themselves.

“Hopefully, they will view it as two brothers who were raised here, who have done a bunch of different things and thought this could be a hell of lot of fun and a good contribution to this community,” he said.

Steve Bullock was also asked if he thought Republicans would come to The Confluence.

"I sure hope so," he said. "Everybody enjoys a good beer."

Photographer Thom Bridge of the Independent Record contributed to this story.