Former Montana FBI agent Ricky James Shelbourn has been sentenced for misdemeanor charges of stalking his ex-girlfriend and obstructing the officers investigating the allegations.

He has told the court he will appeal. The Municipal Court judge denied his request for a stay.

On the stalking charge, he was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 351 days suspended, leaving him with 14 days to be served before July 1. He also received 18 months of supervision and 40 hours of anger management, authorities said.

And Shelbourn must register with the county's Victim Services Office, provide monthly proof of compliance and pay a supervision fee, and remain law-abiding, authorities said. He was also ordered to pay a $200 fine.

On the obstructing charge, Shelbourn received 180 days in jail with 180 days suspended, according to court documents. And he was ordered to pay a $100 fine.

He was also ordered to pay a restitution of $759.59 and jury cost of $2,473.87.

His sentencing was held Wednesday in Helena Municipal Court with Judge Anne Peterson presiding.

Shelbourn, who worked in Helena, was arrested on March 16, 2020. In the affidavit, Bruce McDermott with the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said Shelbourn was "obsessing about (the woman) and unwilling to let their relationship end,” according to prior news reports.

Shelbourn had dated the woman for about three years, a time the woman described to McDermott as months of “substantial emotional distress."

According to his LinkedIn page, Shelbourn has retired from the FBI. He said he had been with the FBI for 26 years.