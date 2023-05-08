The former building once used as the Shodair Children’s Hospital was razed early Monday with Chief Executive Officer Craig Aasved briefly at the controls behind the machine taking it down.

Two-thirds of the building will be demolished and replaced by a 600-space parking lot. The remaining one-third of the building will continue to be used for administrative and support services, a Shodair spokeswoman said.

Shodair recently opened its new $66 million campus at 2755 Colonial Drive, adjacent to the previous hospital, that serves as a psychiatric facility for children.

Its services include the child and adolescent acute psychiatric inpatient program, child and adolescent residential treatment programs, a fully accredited school which will operate year-round, outpatient services and school-based services.

The building now being torn down was built in 1992, Shodair spokeswoman Alana Listoe said.

The demolition now gives people the ability to see the new facility from Colonial Drive and Interstate 15, she said. She said the new parking lot will also be of benefit to employees and others who had to park along Colonial Drive during construction.

Aasved took a ceremonial first swipe at the building with the heavy equipment on Monday. He admitted he was a little nervous, but with good guidance from the construction crew, he drove it flawlessly, Listoe said.

Listoe said it was a bittersweet moment to see the old building go down, adding the facility had done so much to help children.

“While we’re excited about the new building, we had to let it go,” she said.

Ami Anders, director of admissions and registration, said it was emotional “but I’m looking forward to the future.”

Vance Gehringer, director of facilities, said it was good to see this stage of the campus project.

He said the demolition has been years in the making and “I’m so exciting for the community to see the actual front of the building now that the old hospital is torn down and that soon our employees wont have to park along Colonial Drive because we will have plenty of parking spots.”

Shodair Children’s Hospital began as a home for orphaned and abandoned children in 1896. It became the first facility in the state to treat children with polio and the first with a chemical dependency unit dedicated to adolescents.

Shodair is Montana’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. The network raises funds for 170-member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to children in the United States and Canada.

The hospital says 99% of its patients are from 52 of Montana’s 56 counties. While 75% of patients are from economically disadvantaged families, Shodair accepts all insurances and private pay with in-house financial assistance for those eligible.