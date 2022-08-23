Forest Service warns of landslide west of Augusta

Heavy precipitation has caused a landslide by Benchmark Road west of Augusta, according to officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
The landslide is located near the Cyanide Gravel Pit, about 20 miles west of Augusta. Although the landslide has not yet reached Benchmark Road, Forest Service officials said it is expected to get worse due to additional rain in the forecast.
“Please consider choosing an alternative corridor to recreate in,” the Forest Service said in an announcement Tuesday on social media.