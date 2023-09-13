Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest fire personnel burned 300 acres during a prescribed burning operation in the Owl Gulch area on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the forest announced they will once again burn around 300-400 acres of excess fuels in the same area northwest of York.
Folks in Helena and the surrounding areas may see smoke.
"Our prescribed burns this time of year help to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and create better protection around communities from future wildfires," the announcement said.