Forest Service sued over Elk Smith Project

Two nonprofit conservation advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit to stop the Elk Smith Project in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest that they said seeks to non-commercially log and/or burn 10,331 acres about 20 miles west of Augusta.
The lawsuit by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. It names Michael Munoz, mountain district ranger, and Bill Avey, supervisor, as defendants. The plaintiffs say the decision to approve the Elk Smith project is “arbitrary and capricious.” They ask the judge to declare that the project violates the law, vacate the project decision and award plaintiffs their costs.
The U.S. Forest Service declined comment, noting it was pending litigation. It was the second lawsuit this week the two groups had filed against the Forest Service. The other was filed Wednesday in regards to a project in the Little Belt Mountains above White Sulphur Springs.
The plaintiffs said the Elk Smith area is naturally regenerating from the 1988 Canyon Creek fire. All 10,331 acres are in an Inventoried Roadless Area. The Scapegoat Wilderness, which is the southern part of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, is immediately to the west of the project area.
Sara Johnson, Ph.D., director of Native Ecosystems Council, said the Forest Service has never shown that this burning is needed for wildlife or any other reasons. "The Roadless Rule says these areas should be managed naturally but Forest Service cutting down all most all the trees in the area and then lighting them on fire is certainly not natural."
Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said grizzly bears, lynx and wolverines that live in the area proposed for logging and burning are listed or proposed for listing under the Endangered Species Act. The lawsuit notes the Roadless Rule prohibits timber harvesting in Inventoried Roadless Areas except for clearly defined limited purposes.
"The Roadless Rule prohibits cutting trees in roadless areas except for very limited circumstances, which are not present here,” Garrity said.
Munoz said in January the “prescribed fire project is all about managing future lightning-caused wildfires that are likely to occur here in the Rocky Mountains.
“This project will enable us to limit risk to fire personnel and landowners when wildfires do occur, and be able to manage fires safely and effectively on the landscape in the adjacent Scapegoat Wilderness,” he said on a posting on the U.S. Forest Service website. Assessments for the project started in 2013.
Lightning started what became known as the Canyon Creek Fire in the heart of Montana's Scapegoat Wilderness on June 25, 1988. By the time it was contained, it had covered over 240,600 acres of forest and range land.
It killed more than 250 cattle; burned 200 miles of fencing, millions of board feet of timber, private and public livestock pasture and 2,000 tons of hay; and destroyed numerous cabins and 12 outbuildings. Nine firefighters suffered severe burn injuries.
The Forest Service says it wants to lessen the risk of high-intensity wildfire by interrupting the continuity of fuels, “specifically continuous stands of lodgepole pine regeneration and heavy loadings of larger fuels.”
The Alliance sued to stop the project in 2020 and the Forest Service then pulled its decision. Avey signed a new decision for the same project on Aug. 31, Garrity said.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.