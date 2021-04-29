Forest Service sued over Elk Smith Project

Sara Johnson, Ph.D., director of Native Ecosystems Council, said the Forest Service has never shown that this burning is needed for wildlife or any other reasons. "The Roadless Rule says these areas should be managed naturally but Forest Service cutting down all most all the trees in the area and then lighting them on fire is certainly not natural."

Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said grizzly bears, lynx and wolverines that live in the area proposed for logging and burning are listed or proposed for listing under the Endangered Species Act. The lawsuit notes the Roadless Rule prohibits timber harvesting in Inventoried Roadless Areas except for clearly defined limited purposes.

"The Roadless Rule prohibits cutting trees in roadless areas except for very limited circumstances, which are not present here,” Garrity said.

Munoz said in January the “prescribed fire project is all about managing future lightning-caused wildfires that are likely to occur here in the Rocky Mountains.