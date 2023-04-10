The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is accepting comments on a proposal to change the impact of wildfire and other disturbances on forests and communities through prescribed fire, mechanical treatments and hand treatments.

“This project will allow us to strategically reduce the threat of severe wildfire impacts across the forest and forest-adjacent communities,” Forest Supervisor Emily Platt said in an email.

She said prescribed fire is the most important action the Forest Service can take to effectively change how wildlife will burn across landscapes.

The public should submit comments by May 8, so that the team can incorporate input into the early planning process. People can share their ideas about how the Forest Service can be most effective, what your concerns may be, or any other ideas you have.

Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63783 to learn more about the scoping proposal and how to comment. Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/wildfire-crisis to learn more about the Forest Service’s commitment to addressing the wildfire crisis.

Across the 2.9-million-acre Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, forest conditions are denser than they were historically, and fuels are more contiguous. These conditions lead to larger and more intense wildfires with higher levels of forest mortality.

Recent public and congressional support for aggressive action to address large wildfires and their impacts led to the Forest Service’s 10-year wildfire crisis strategy and a call to dramatically increase the amount of work necessary to reduce the impacts of large-scale, high severity fire on landscapes and communities.

Forest officials said they need to be able to act more nimbly and adapt to opportunities and challenges quickly. This project will enable that more nimble response.