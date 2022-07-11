Forest Service road, trail on MacDonald Pass closing for electric line installation

The U.S. Forest Service road near Trail 1897 and the communication towers on MacDonald Pass will be closed until July 29 in order to install a new underground electric line, NorthWestern Energy officials said Monday.

The main trail will also be closed.

NorthWestern Energy officials said the closure is for public safety and the project will improve service reliability for the utility's customers.

Recreationalists can access the cross-country ski paths in the area during construction.

The public must stay away from the construction site and be aware of heavy machinery, equipment and increased construction vehicle traffic in the area for safety, officials said.