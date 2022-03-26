 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forest service reports fire near Canyon Ferry Lake

Fire truck on scene

A fire was reported Saturday in the Helena Ranger District off of Ward Ranch Road north of Canyon Ferry Lake, U.S. Forest officials said.

The fire is about 10-15 acres as of Saturday evening and the cause is under investigation.

Forest officials said engines from several agencies and a helicopter are on scene using full suppression and direct initial attack. No structures are threatened.

Officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said it is not their prescribed burn or associated with their prescribed burn from Friday.

They said they will have personnel on the fire throughout the night.

More information was not immediately available.

